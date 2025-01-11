SONM 價格 (SNM)
今天 SONM (SNM) 的實時價格爲 0.00164207 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 72.91K USD。SNM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SONM 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 158.46 USD
- SONM 當天價格變化爲 +3.54%
- 其循環供應量爲 44.40M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SNM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SNM 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，SONM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，SONM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001722017。
在過去60天內，SONM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000276475。
在過去90天內，SONM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003497264975999522。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.54%
|30天
|$ -0.0001722017
|-10.48%
|60天
|$ +0.0000276475
|+1.68%
|90天
|$ -0.0003497264975999522
|-17.55%
SONM 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.03%
+3.54%
+1.09%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
SONM is a global operating system that is also a decentralized worldwide fog supercomputer. With SONM, users have access to general-purpose computing services of a cloud-like nature, including IaaS and PaaS, all of which have fog computing as the backend. Hosts around the world can contribute computing power as part of the SONM marketplace. The leaders of SONM are co-founder Sergey Ponomarev and CTO Igor Lebedev. SONM uses the agile development framework with a self-organizing cross-functional team. The Product Management Board defines the market needs to confirm that products meet business requirements. These include Node (Core), Smart Contracts, Wallet (Client), and Distributed Entity and Integration. Each of these teams has multiple developers, including a lead. Other teams include the Product & Analytics and QA teams.SONM always makes customer satisfaction its top priority. SONM studies the rental resource market to figure out exactly what customers need, delivering the advantages like scalability already mentioned. Additionally, customers will benefit from the Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform that supports all types of hardware resources, making it possible to find the exact resource you need. With SONM, consumers can instantly release and grow resources within the computing fog. In addition, security is always maintained regarding the supplier’s reputation. For added security, SONM is working toward hardware-enforced security, as well. Finally, consumers benefit from high market liquidity in purchasing resources and the ability to scale out their application. SONM’s ICO was held on June 15, 2017 and successfully raised $42,000,000. Paolo Tasca, a digital economist and blockchain expert, joined the SONM Advisory Board. Tasca is the Executive Director of the Centre for Blockchain Technologies at University College London, as well as a blockchain consultant to the United Nations and EU Parliament, and the co-editor of “Banking Beyond Banks and Money: A Guide to Banking Services in the Twenty-First Century.”"
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 SNM 兌換 AUD
A$0.0026601534
|1 SNM 兌換 GBP
￡0.0013300767
|1 SNM 兌換 EUR
€0.0015928079
|1 SNM 兌換 USD
$0.00164207
|1 SNM 兌換 MYR
RM0.0073728943
|1 SNM 兌換 TRY
₺0.0581621194
|1 SNM 兌換 JPY
¥0.2589051769
|1 SNM 兌換 RUB
₽0.1668835741
|1 SNM 兌換 INR
₹0.1415300133
|1 SNM 兌換 IDR
Rp26.9191760208
|1 SNM 兌換 PHP
₱0.09688213
|1 SNM 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0829737971
|1 SNM 兌換 BRL
R$0.0100494684
|1 SNM 兌換 CAD
C$0.0023645808
|1 SNM 兌換 BDT
৳0.2002996986
|1 SNM 兌換 NGN
₦2.5458324866
|1 SNM 兌換 UAH
₴0.0694267196
|1 SNM 兌換 VES
Bs0.08702971
|1 SNM 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4572672329
|1 SNM 兌換 KZT
₸0.866520339
|1 SNM 兌換 THB
฿0.0569469876
|1 SNM 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0543689377
|1 SNM 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0014942837
|1 SNM 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0127753046
|1 SNM 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0164863828