Sommelier 價格 (SOMM)
今天 Sommelier (SOMM) 的實時價格爲 0.01989598 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 6.09M USD。SOMM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Sommelier 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 12.20K USD
- Sommelier 當天價格變化爲 -5.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 305.35M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SOMM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SOMM 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Sommelier 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00105488094815362。
在過去30天內，Sommelier 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006665511。
在過去60天內，Sommelier 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0021276124。
在過去90天內，Sommelier 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.011284252604086502。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00105488094815362
|-5.03%
|30天
|$ -0.0006665511
|-3.35%
|60天
|$ +0.0021276124
|+10.69%
|90天
|$ -0.011284252604086502
|-36.19%
Sommelier 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.06%
-5.03%
-25.81%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Sommelier is a non-custodial, cross-chain platform for executing actively-managed DeFi investment strategies. Community members can create Cellars that execute on an investment strategy through smart contracts. Cellars are powered by Strategy Providers (SPs) who develop trading strategies and send the recommended actions to the Sommelier Validators to be executed on the Cellar with the intention of gaining yield. Cellars can be strategies like: A portfolio of BTC and ETH that is rebalanced based on price trends that machine learning algorithms identify An NFT trading strategy that leverages Twitter sentiment around particular collections A strategy that hedges liquidity provision on DEXes Sommelier employs a unique architecture consisting of the Sommelier Cosmos SDK blockchain, an off-chain execution environment that keeps strategies private while allowing them to leverage a wide variety of off-chain data modeling techniques, and one of the best performing ETH bridges. Strategy instructions are passed across this bridge to reposition assets in Cellars. This bridge is also being expanded to allow access to other chains (like Polygon, Avalanche, etc) so strategies are not tied to just high gas ETH markets. Sommelier aggregates and batches transactions, thereby reducing gas fees, providing an attractive alternative to Ethereum’s high transaction costs. As for security, Sommelier uses a decentralized governance mechanism run by validators, ensuring state-of-the-art safety of user funds. Validators pass strategy instructions across the bridge, but users’ assets are never moved across it, instead being deployed directly into Cellars. Further, Cellars are non-custodial, meaning that users can withdraw their assets at any time, while strategy providers never have ownership of those assets.
