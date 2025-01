什麼是SolPages (SOLP)

SolPages is the one stop shop for finding safety and security in the Solana ecosystem. Styled after the yellow pages of old, Solpages wants to give both the crypto newbie and veteran alike a repository to find things that aren't a scam. Whether that be projects, developers, marketers, or lounges. Everything listed on SolPages will be vetted and reviewed. Solpages also brings a toolkit for projects launching with multiple telegram bots to help a new project get themselves noticed.

SolPages (SOLP) 資源 官網