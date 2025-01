什麼是SOLITO (SOLITO)

Meet $SOLITO, the Solana puppy! 🐶 This is long-term meme launched 11/11 at 11:11 UTC on Pumpfun. Join us in spreading the love and memes with our adorable pup, $SOLITO, leading the way! Together, we’ll make this journey unforgettable. Let’s fetch some great vibes and create a meme-tastic adventure! There’s a lot of exciting things ahead and a lot happening behind the scenes, so just trust the process, participate in raids, tweet, and make memes! That’s all that’s required from the community. Everyone is important!

