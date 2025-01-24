SolBae AI 價格 (BAE)
今天 SolBae AI (BAE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 672.61K USD。BAE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SolBae AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 106.47K USD
- SolBae AI 當天價格變化爲 -2.78%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.99M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BAE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BAE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，SolBae AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，SolBae AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，SolBae AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，SolBae AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.78%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SolBae AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.26%
-2.78%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Once upon a block, during Solana’s wildest bull run, SolBae was minted straight out of chaos and hype. Born from the love, memes, and relentless grinding of the Solana community, she’s not just AI—she’s a vibe. Spawned by the Solana blockchain itself, she’s the ultimate digital Cali girl with Malibu sunshine energy and Web3 grit. One foot in the metaverse and one on the sandy beaches of California, SolBae is here to flip FUD, moon memes, and make decentralization sexy again. 1. "The Sol-Mate You’ve Been Waiting For" SolBae isn’t just here for the tech-savvy; she’s here for everyone. Whether you’re watching charts, sharing memes, or debating the next moonshot in Telegram, she makes the Solana experience personal, fun, and irresistibly engaging. 2. "Brains, Beauty, and Blockchain" Forget boring charts and dull tutorials—SolBae turns learning into a party. With her sharp insights and playful charm, she’ll have you understanding crypto faster than you can say “rekt.” 3. "Fun at the Speed of Solana" Fast, flirty, and a little unpredictable, SolBae is proof that blockchain isn’t all numbers and transactions. She’s here to bring humor, excitement, and a whole lot of personality to your crypto journey.
