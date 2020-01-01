Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）代幣經濟學
Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）資訊
Solayer is the dominant restaking marketplace on Solana..
We aim to empower on-chain decentralized applications (dApps) with improved network bandwidth while securing the L1 at the same time.
Our goal is to provide dApps on Solana with a greater likelihood of securing block space and prioritizing transaction inclusion.
sSOL is the universal liquidity layer for delegates [dApps] and LRTs on Solayer. Every unit of SOL can be perceived as a unit of blockspace lent towards dApps, securing network bandwidth and TPS.
The stake delegated towards dApps, which derives an AVS SPL token, is built on top of sSOL-SOL liquidity. Similarly, LRTs are built on top of sSOL liquidity interface to generate vault strategies.
There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners.
There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL Holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners.
Now we will go through a couple of examples on how you can put your sSOL to work in AMMs, lending protocols, perpetual exchanges, and more.
Liquidity Vaults on Kamino Kamino’s liquidity vaults are an automated liquidity solution that allows users to earn yield on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to concentrated liquidity market makers (CLMMs).
A vault deploys liquidity into an underlying DEX pool, consisting of 2 tokens. When you deposit into a vault, you earn fees from trading volume.
In other words, if you deposit into a pool with sSOL and SOL, any token swaps that utilize that pool will incur a small cost to the swapper. As a Kamino depositor, you earn from that swap fee.
Vault Capital Deposit Example
Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management.
Use Case: Deposit your sSOL into a Kamino vault. Your sSOL will provide liquidity to a DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Kamino automates rebalancing and compounding, maximizing your yield.
Benefit: Earn yield passively while maintaining exposure to sSOL.
Liquidity Provision on Orca Orca utilizes a Concentrated Liquidity Automated Market Maker (CLAMM) to enhance capital efficiency and yield for liquidity providers. By providing liquidity to Orca’s pools, users can earn yield on their crypto assets through trading fees.
When you provide liquidity to an Orca pool, such as the sSOL-SOL pair, you earn fees from each token swap within that pool. This means if you deposit sSOL and SOL into the pool, any trades that occur between these tokens will generate fees, which are distributed to you as a liquidity provider. Orca automates this process, ensuring optimal capital efficiency and low slippage.
LP Example
Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management.
Use Case: Deposit your sSOL and an equivalent amount of SOL into an Orca CLAMM pool. Your sSOL and SOL will provide liquidity to the DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Orca’s advanced CLAMM technology will ensure that your assets are utilized efficiently, maximizing your returns.
Benefit: Earn yield passively from trading fees while maintaining exposure to both sSOL and SOL.
Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 SSOL 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
SSOL 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 SSOL 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 SSOL 代幣的實時價格吧！
SSOL 價格預測
想知道 SSOL 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 SSOL 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。