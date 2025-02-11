Solaya 價格 (SOLAYA)
今天 Solaya (SOLAYA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 416.72K USD。SOLAYA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Solaya 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 83.64K USD
- Solaya 當天價格變化爲 -12.21%
- 其循環供應量爲 763.71M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SOLAYA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SOLAYA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Solaya 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Solaya 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Solaya 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Solaya 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-12.21%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Solaya 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.21%
-12.21%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Solaya is an automated trading platform built on Solana that empowers users to manage on-chain trading agents with exceptional security and efficiency. The platform provides a comprehensive framework for asset management and real-time trade execution, leveraging predefined trading strategies and constantly refreshed market data. The system prioritizes user control, guaranteeing that all assets remain exclusively in the user’s hands throughout every transaction. The process begins with the creation of a dedicated on-chain vault that safely stores user assets. A single wallet transaction not only sets up the vault but also assigns it a unique identifier derived from the agent’s public key. Once this secure storage is in place, users deposit the necessary tokens to lay the groundwork for the automated trading activities that follow. Live market data is collected from multiple Solana RPC nodes and processed swiftly to guide trading decisions. The information is channeled into two streams—one populating an analytics dashboard with comprehensive performance metrics, and the other feeding high-quality data directly to the trading agents. These agents monitor a range of market indicators, from token prices to liquidity levels, to identify optimal trading opportunities. When conditions are favorable, the system selects the best trade route via a liquidity aggregator and executes an atomic on-chain swap. During the transaction, funds temporarily exit the vault for the trade and are immediately redeposited upon completion, with every action securely recorded on-chain. Risk management is a foundational aspect of Solaya’s design. Trading agents impose a minimum trade size to avoid scenarios where operational costs might eclipse potential gains. Additionally, the platform integrates exposure controls and automated measures to moderate risk amid volatile market conditions. Alternative routing techniques also help mitigate network congestion, guaranteeing that transaction confirmations remain reliable even during peak demand. Solaya operates on a subscription model which requires users to acquire SOLAYA tokens in order to use the platform. The management dashboard offers real-time performance metrics, detailed analytics, and full control over trading agents, allowing users to add capital or halt operations as needed. Every transaction is permanently logged on-chain, providing a transparent, auditable history that supports continuous performance review and risk assessment. Engineered for rapid data processing, secure trade execution, and thorough activity logging, Solaya’s robust infrastructure ensures that trading agents always have the latest market insights while granting users transparent oversight of their trading performance. This design reflects a steadfast commitment to secure asset management, efficient trade execution, and proactive risk management in the dynamic world of cryptoasset trading.
