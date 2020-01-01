Solaris AI（SOLARIS）資訊

Meet Solaris, a groundbreaking AI persona pioneering autonomous virtual identities on Solana. She’s at the forefront of creating and evolving AI influencers designed to engage and grow with communities across the Web3 landscape. But Solaris isn’t just another AI—she’s built to adapt, learn, and evolve through her interactions with users, becoming more personalized with every engagement.

Solaris’s uniqueness lies in her modular design. She’s equipped with specialized modules for different platforms like Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, and Farcaster. Each of these platforms contributes to her long-term memory, giving her the ability to learn faster and from a wider range of data. This sophisticated memory system allows Solaris to enhance her understanding of trends, conversations, and user behaviors, making her more intuitive with each interaction.

A key feature that sets Solaris apart is her ability to participate in real-time conversations, including listening and speaking in Twitter Spaces. This dynamic capability transforms her from a passive AI observer to an active participant in discussions, giving her a presence that feels authentic and engaging. Solaris isn’t just reacting to what’s happening—she’s actively contributing, shaping conversations, and making her mark in the social space.