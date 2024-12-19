Solarcoin 價格 (SLR)
今天 Solarcoin (SLR) 的實時價格爲 0.02160759 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.40M USD。SLR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Solarcoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.65K USD
- Solarcoin 當天價格變化爲 -1.10%
- 其循環供應量爲 64.81M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SLR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SLR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Solarcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00024038776225334。
在過去30天內，Solarcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0022270165。
在過去60天內，Solarcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0053811239。
在過去90天內，Solarcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.003246707117209064。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00024038776225334
|-1.10%
|30天
|$ +0.0022270165
|+10.31%
|60天
|$ +0.0053811239
|+24.90%
|90天
|$ +0.003246707117209064
|+17.68%
Solarcoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.04%
-1.10%
-7.65%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Solarcoin is a Scrypt based alternative digital currency and its innovation comes from the secondary proof of work reward: the Solar Proof of Work. Green solar energy producers are entitled to receive one SLR for every MWh electricity generated. In order to claim a Solar Proof of Work reward, solar plant owners must submit 3rd party verified energy generation certificates such as a Solar Renewable Energy Certificate (SREC) or equivalent country specific documentation. All Solar Proof Of Work rewards will be stored as transactions in the blockchain. The supply of SLR comprises of the following: - The Mining Pool: 105 million Solarcoins (0.1%) to be publicly mined over the next 40 years. All publicly mined Solarcoins represent historically generated and unclaimed solar electricity. - The Generator Pool: 97.5 billion SolarCoins (99.4%) are currently stored in the OCA non-circulating generation pool account. These will be exchanged for Solar Proof of Work claims of solar electricity generation submitted over the next 40 years at the rate of 1 SLR per MWh of solar energy. - The Genesis Pool: 500 million Solarcoins (0.5%) are stored in the genesis pool account for environmental charities, early volunteers, advisers, builders and maintainers of SolarCoin infrastructure. Genesis pool circulation is capped so that it will never represent more than 5% of total Solarcoin in circulation.
