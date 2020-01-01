Social Edge（SEDGE）資訊

Aimed at investors looking to improve their data collection and enhance their trading experience, Social Edge has build an AI-powered Browser Extension and Telegram bot to filter and assess token data and X / Twitter insights and enable investors to quickly act on gathered data. As such, our v1 product, while subject to continuous changes and additions, offers investors a tool to enhance their trading performance, providing the following functionalities:

Trend Analysis: Analyzes how many 'calls' and 'supporters' a certain token associated to a hashtag or cashtag has received, and by who. Enables traders to be optimally informed before making decisions

Token Analysis: Analyzes key token data, safety and provides information (i.e. Social Links) of tokens associated to used hashtags or cashtags in a respective Twitter/X post

Instant Trading: Click on a used hashtag or cashtag and automatically be pointed to your favourite sniper bot in Telegram (i.e. BananaGun, Maestro)