Social Edge 價格 (SEDGE)
今天 Social Edge (SEDGE) 的實時價格爲 0.168104 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 168.12K USD。SEDGE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Social Edge 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 16.48K USD
- Social Edge 當天價格變化爲 -1.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SEDGE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SEDGE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Social Edge 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0017553745733669。
在過去30天內，Social Edge 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Social Edge 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Social Edge 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0017553745733669
|-1.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Social Edge 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.09%
-1.03%
+39.30%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Aimed at investors looking to improve their data collection and enhance their trading experience, Social Edge has build an AI-powered Browser Extension and Telegram bot to filter and assess token data and X / Twitter insights and enable investors to quickly act on gathered data. As such, our v1 product, while subject to continuous changes and additions, offers investors a tool to enhance their trading performance, providing the following functionalities: Trend Analysis: Analyzes how many 'calls' and 'supporters' a certain token associated to a hashtag or cashtag has received, and by who. Enables traders to be optimally informed before making decisions Token Analysis: Analyzes key token data, safety and provides information (i.e. Social Links) of tokens associated to used hashtags or cashtags in a respective Twitter/X post Instant Trading: Click on a used hashtag or cashtag and automatically be pointed to your favourite sniper bot in Telegram (i.e. BananaGun, Maestro)
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 SEDGE 兌換 AUD
A$0.27232848
|1 SEDGE 兌換 GBP
￡0.13616424
|1 SEDGE 兌換 EUR
€0.16306088
|1 SEDGE 兌換 USD
$0.168104
|1 SEDGE 兌換 MYR
RM0.75478696
|1 SEDGE 兌換 TRY
₺5.95424368
|1 SEDGE 兌換 JPY
¥26.50495768
|1 SEDGE 兌換 RUB
₽17.08440952
|1 SEDGE 兌換 INR
₹14.48888376
|1 SEDGE 兌換 IDR
Rp2,755.80283776
|1 SEDGE 兌換 PHP
₱9.918136
|1 SEDGE 兌換 EGP
￡E.8.49429512
|1 SEDGE 兌換 BRL
R$1.02879648
|1 SEDGE 兌換 CAD
C$0.24206976
|1 SEDGE 兌換 BDT
৳20.50532592
|1 SEDGE 兌換 NGN
₦260.62507952
|1 SEDGE 兌換 UAH
₴7.10743712
|1 SEDGE 兌換 VES
Bs8.909512
|1 SEDGE 兌換 PKR
Rs46.81192088
|1 SEDGE 兌換 KZT
₸88.7084808
|1 SEDGE 兌換 THB
฿5.82984672
|1 SEDGE 兌換 TWD
NT$5.56592344
|1 SEDGE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.15297464
|1 SEDGE 兌換 HKD
HK$1.30784912
|1 SEDGE 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.68776416