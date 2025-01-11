什麼是Social Edge (SEDGE)

Aimed at investors looking to improve their data collection and enhance their trading experience, Social Edge has build an AI-powered Browser Extension and Telegram bot to filter and assess token data and X / Twitter insights and enable investors to quickly act on gathered data. As such, our v1 product, while subject to continuous changes and additions, offers investors a tool to enhance their trading performance, providing the following functionalities: Trend Analysis: Analyzes how many 'calls' and 'supporters' a certain token associated to a hashtag or cashtag has received, and by who. Enables traders to be optimally informed before making decisions Token Analysis: Analyzes key token data, safety and provides information (i.e. Social Links) of tokens associated to used hashtags or cashtags in a respective Twitter/X post Instant Trading: Click on a used hashtag or cashtag and automatically be pointed to your favourite sniper bot in Telegram (i.e. BananaGun, Maestro)

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Social Edge (SEDGE) 資源 白皮書 官網