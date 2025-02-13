Snowman 價格 (SNOW)
今天 Snowman (SNOW) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。SNOW 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Snowman 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.90K USD
- Snowman 當天價格變化爲 -2.17%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SNOW兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SNOW 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Snowman 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Snowman 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Snowman 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Snowman 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.17%
|30天
|$ 0
|+4.27%
|60天
|$ 0
|+57.38%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Snowman 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.82%
-2.17%
+1.37%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
👉 Snowman: The Heartbeat of Ice Meme Launchpad From its inception, Snowman Meme Coin was envisioned to be more than just a token; it was destined to be the cornerstone of the Ice Meme Launchpad. We embarked on this journey with a vision but were unprepared for the extraordinary saga Snowman would unfold. Now, Snowman is more than just a part of the Ice Meme Launchpad; it's its essence. Reflecting our initial aspirations, Snowman has become the compass guiding our journey through the ever-evolving meme coin realm, showcasing the limitless possibilities within this vibrant crypto universe. As we forge ahead, we invite you to be part of this historic venture, crafting the future of meme coins, just as we imagined from the start. 👉 Meme Coins Launch Structure Every launch in our ecosystem is structured to foster sustainability and growth. Each involves two liquidity pools: one pairing SNOW (Snowman) and the other Ethereum (ETH) with the new meme coin. The 50% ETH – NEW_MEME and 50% SNOW – NEW_MEME allocation creates a balanced platform suitable for both seasoned and new traders. A key element of our strategy is the 101-year lock on both liquidity pools, ensuring long-term ecosystem stability. With each launch, the circulating SNOW supply is methodically reduced, vital for maintaining the health and longevity of our meme coin ecosystem and securing a thriving future for all involved.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
