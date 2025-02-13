Snark Launch 價格 ($SNRK)
今天 Snark Launch ($SNRK) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$SNRK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Snark Launch 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.92 USD
- Snark Launch 當天價格變化爲 +1.25%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $SNRK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $SNRK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Snark Launch 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Snark Launch 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Snark Launch 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Snark Launch 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.25%
|30天
|$ 0
|-23.91%
|60天
|$ 0
|-37.09%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Snark Launch 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+1.25%
-10.65%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Snark Launch is a powerful decentralized launchpad platform that is built on the zkSync blockchain. It is specifically designed to allow new and innovative blockchain projects to be launched on the network while providing significant growth opportunities for these projects. With Snark Launch, users can participate in any of the launches, as long as they hold a set amount of SNRK tokens, which gives them the benefit of investing in a project at its early stages and an early token price discount. What makes your project unique? The Snark Launchpad is an innovative platform built on the ZkSync network, offering developers an easy and cost-effective way to launch decentralized applications (DApps). With its cutting-edge technology and range of developer-friendly tools, the Snark Launchpad is poised to revolutionize the DApp development landscape, empowering developers to build and deploy applications more quickly and efficiently than ever before. Mission Our mission is to empower developers and entrepreneurs in the crypto space by providing them with a cutting-edge platform to launch and incubate their projects. History of your project. We believe that access to capital and community support are critical factors in the success of any new venture, and we are committed to providing both through our innovative Snark Launchpad ecosystem. At the same time, we are passionate about creating opportunities for retail investors to get in on the ground floor of new and exciting projects, giving them access to the kind of early-stage investing that was previously reserved for a privileged few. By leveraging the power of ZkSync and our $SNRK token, we are building a more inclusive and democratic ecosystem that puts the power of innovation and entrepreneurship in the hands of everyone. What’s next for your project? Our mission is to empower developers and entrepreneurs in the crypto space by providing them with a cut
