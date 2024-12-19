Smart Valor 價格 (VALOR)
今天 Smart Valor (VALOR) 的實時價格爲 0.106014 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 5.48M USD。VALOR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Smart Valor 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 463.16K USD
- Smart Valor 當天價格變化爲 -0.97%
- 其循環供應量爲 51.70M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VALOR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VALOR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Smart Valor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0010484455797908。
在過去30天內，Smart Valor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0174718280。
在過去60天內，Smart Valor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0050564013。
在過去90天內，Smart Valor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00452074927423744。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0010484455797908
|-0.97%
|30天
|$ +0.0174718280
|+16.48%
|60天
|$ -0.0050564013
|-4.76%
|90天
|$ -0.00452074927423744
|-4.08%
Smart Valor 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.61%
-0.97%
-6.05%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
VALOR token VALOR token is legal, transparent and accessible. Every VALOR can be traced back to its origin and each VALOR fund has its own public address. With its transparency, SMART VALOR is best-in-the-industry for token governance. Slash your transaction fees by 30% when you pay with VALOR on the SMART VALOR exchange and earn up to 7% per annual staking VALOR on the SMART VALOR exchange. Development Fund 2030 Purpose of the fund – to help SMART VALOR marketplaces succeed. To be gradually released over the next 10 years. Deployment of the fund is decided by the votes of VALOR holders. Liquidity Fund Since VALOR was first listed in April 2019, the Liquidity Fund has been used to improve VALOR liquidity on platforms and exchanges. This fund is still in use and may be increased in the future. Growth Fund 2017 The fund was set up in 2017 to support network growth through campaigns, bounties and airdrops. This fund is still not completely deployed and can be used in the future. Team Fund 2027 Set up in 2017 to attract and hire the best talent for the decade to come, this fund is used conservatively. Only 12% of the fund has been allocated to employees, contributors and advisors so far. This way, the interests of the team and other token holders are fully aligned. About Smart Valor SMART VALOR is a Switzerland-based technology fintech company founded in 2017. It has the distinction of launching the first fully regulated digital asset exchange out of Switzerland and Liechtenstein back in 2019, being and becoming the first European digital asset exchange to be listed on Nasdaq First North. Through its subsidiary in Germany, SMART VALOR Services GmbH, the company specialises in providing IT development services at the intersection of WEB 3 and AI. It serves business customers with a variety of technical solutions. These include API platform for exchange transactions such as e.g. Bitcoin purchases on the ticket machine network of Swiss national railways and white-label trading platform for banks and fintechs. With a proven track record of delivering robust financial solutions, never experiencing any type of security breach during the seven years since its inception, the company has established itself as a trusted gateway to Web3 technology.
