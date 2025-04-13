什麼是Smart Reward Token (SRT)

SRT (WiFi Rewards Token) provided as an incentive will be developed so that it can be used in online and offline stores through partnered retail stores. Starting from Korea, we want to advance into the payment business into the Southeast Asian market, where the financial infrastructure has not developed to the level of the developed countries. It is necessary to work with early partners that realize the above mission, and the Smart Rewards Token Platform has signed a promising partner, DANBI KOREA . DANBI operates ‘AD.Fi’, an offline store-based WIFI advertising platform, and ‘Order.Fi,’ an order payment service, in Korea. While operating for 5 years, DANBI has not only secured an average of 1.5 million views per month in about 5,000 stores, but also is also preparing new services for the Vietnam, Indonesia, and the United States market. Selected as a TIPS company from Korean government, DANBI has proven its technology and business potential in the domestic market and is confident in its role as a key partner of Smart Reward Token Platform. In addition, any partners other than DANBI can participate in the Smart Rewards Token platform so that we build a healthy partner ecosystem

Smart Reward Token (SRT) 資源 官網