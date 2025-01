什麼是SMARDEX USDN (USDN)

The first ever Decentralized Synthetic Dollar. No KYC. With intrinsic yield. The first on-chain ETH perpetual with No Counterparty Liquidation, Guaranteed Stop Loss, Market Manipulation Protection, Anti Stop-Loss hunting Protection, Ultra-competitive funding rates, Secured by the Ethereum Network. Dollar-backed stablecoins have long been a cornerstone of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, but they are subject to the same value depreciation as the US dollar due to inflation. Yield-bearing synthetic dollar tokens have been proposed in the past, but they suffer from centralization and lack of transparency. We present a novel protocol comprised of two DeFi products: an algorithmic yield-bearing synthetic dollar token (USDN) and a decentralized long perpetual futures trading platform. We describe the mathematical principles supporting the protocol and the interaction between both products. This research shows that a fully decentralized and transparent model can be used to support a yield-bearing synthetic dollar token while remaining economically viable and gas-efficient.

