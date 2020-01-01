SLOVE（SLOVE）資訊

From a Telegram Miniapp with over 60M users, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe. With the Sui Foundation’s backing, SEED is transforming from a Telegram Miniapp into the first 100M-user Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain. Powered by Sui’s scalability and innovation, we’re delivering immersive AR gameplay, empowering developers via the SEED Combinator Program, and building a sustainable gaming future.