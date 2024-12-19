Skycoin 價格 (SKY)
今天 Skycoin (SKY) 的實時價格爲 0.058205 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.29M USD。SKY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Skycoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.35 USD
- Skycoin 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 22.24M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SKY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SKY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Skycoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Skycoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0010130929。
在過去60天內，Skycoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0231672895。
在過去90天內，Skycoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0010130929
|-1.74%
|60天
|$ +0.0231672895
|+39.80%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Skycoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+22.91%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Skycoin Platform is the most advanced blockchain platform in the world. Developed by early contributors to both Bitcoin and Ethereum, Skycoin’s platform is completely secure, infinitely scalable, and ISP independent. It uses its own specific distributed consensus algorithm, called Obelisk, instead of other commonly used algorithms like proof of work (POW) and proof of stake (POS). Obelisk uses the concept of ‘web of trust dynamics’ which distributes influence over the network and makes consensus decisions depending upon the influence score of each node. Each node subscribes to a select number of other network nodes, and the density of a node’s network of subscribers determines its influence on the network. Skycoin is very fast. With transaction speeds close to 2 seconds and no transaction fees it can rival any other cryptocurrency on the market as a payment method. The transaction costs of Skycoin are covered by Coin Hours. This is value paid to Skycoin holders for each hour they hold a Skycoin. Skycoin is against charging transaction costs and mining incentives as it only drives up the costs of the network. The biggest benefit of Skycoin is that it is energy efficient due to the Web-of-Trust social proof. It can even run on a 30-watt cell phone processor making it great for mobile payments. Centralization becomes less of an issue when anyone can participate in the blockchain. Sia stores tiny pieces of your files on dozens of nodes across the globe. This eliminates any single point of failure and ensures highest possible uptime, on par with other cloud storage providers. A major goal of Skycoin is to promote actual usage of cryptocurrency rather than speculation. Skywire, the flagship application of Skycoin, has the ambitious goal of decentralizing the internet at the hardware level and is about to begin the testnet in April. However, this is just one of the many facets of the Skycoin ecosystem. Skywire will not only provide decentralized bandwidth but also storage and computation, completing the holy trinity of commodities essential for the new internet. Skycoin also has its own ICO platform called Fiber, their own deterministic programming language, CX, derived from Golang, a private decentralized messenger system called Sky-Messenger, and a decentralized social media platform, BBS. Here is another way to think of Skycoin: An open-source, community-owned, hardware-based peer to peer internet designed from first principles and leveraging the incentive system of the blockchain.
|1 SKY 兌換 AUD
A$0.09254595
|1 SKY 兌換 GBP
￡0.04598195
|1 SKY 兌換 EUR
€0.0558768
|1 SKY 兌換 USD
$0.058205
|1 SKY 兌換 MYR
RM0.2619225
|1 SKY 兌換 TRY
₺2.0418314
|1 SKY 兌換 JPY
¥9.1253799
|1 SKY 兌換 RUB
₽6.03294825
|1 SKY 兌換 INR
₹4.95266345
|1 SKY 兌換 IDR
Rp954.1801752
|1 SKY 兌換 PHP
₱3.4387514
|1 SKY 兌換 EGP
￡E.2.96321655
|1 SKY 兌換 BRL
R$0.36261715
|1 SKY 兌換 CAD
C$0.08323315
|1 SKY 兌換 BDT
৳6.95607955
|1 SKY 兌換 NGN
₦90.38014195
|1 SKY 兌換 UAH
₴2.4434459
|1 SKY 兌換 VES
Bs2.91025
|1 SKY 兌換 PKR
Rs16.19903355
|1 SKY 兌換 KZT
₸30.53725325
|1 SKY 兌換 THB
฿2.0092366
|1 SKY 兌換 TWD
NT$1.89922915
|1 SKY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.05180245
|1 SKY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.45225285
|1 SKY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.58379615