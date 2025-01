什麼是Skrumble Network (SKM)

With Skrumble Network, we’re currently in the process of building a completely decentralized social media communication application. Incorporating the traditional messaging, audio and video calling for peer-to-peer and groups, it will also include the ability to send cryptocurrencies in-app, and more. It is Skrumble Network’s mission to innovate methods of communication and create opportunities for people to connect globally on the most secure networks possible, which is why we’ll also be building our very own blockchain that is uniquely optimized for communication connections and transactions and cannot be blocked by any firewall.

Skrumble Network (SKM) 資源 白皮書 官網