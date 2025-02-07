sKLAY 價格 (SKLAY)
今天 sKLAY (SKLAY) 的實時價格爲 0.188547 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。SKLAY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
sKLAY 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 212.53 USD
- sKLAY 當天價格變化爲 -0.96%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SKLAY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SKLAY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，sKLAY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0018330077428405。
在過去30天內，sKLAY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0588606590。
在過去60天內，sKLAY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0946377539。
在過去90天內，sKLAY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.04207145962497003。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0018330077428405
|-0.96%
|30天
|$ -0.0588606590
|-31.21%
|60天
|$ -0.0946377539
|-50.19%
|90天
|$ +0.04207145962497003
|+28.72%
sKLAY 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.26%
-0.96%
-26.66%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
sKLAY is an ownership and liquidity token that is given through smart contracts for KLAY staked through KLAYstation, KLAY’s official staking tool, and can remedy liquidity limitations to grow Klaytn’s Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. As a liquidity token that is based on the value of staked KLAY, sKLAY not only injects direct liquidity to the current Klaytn ecosystem, but also allows the holders of sKLAY to utilize their assets for a variety of revenue opportunities offered by Klaytn’s DeFi protocols while maintaining a staking position. At its core, sKLAY is a token that gives KLAY owners staking through KLAYSTATION the power to exercise rights over their staked assets. The reward that nodes receive after verifying blocks will be shared proportionally based on the amount of sKLAY held. Unstaking will also be based on sKLAY. sKLAY adheres to the KCT (Klaytn Compatible Token) standard, making transactions possible. This increases efficiency of assets by allowing withdrawals at any time without having to go through KLAY’s unstaking period (7 days). Note that while sKLAY acquired through delegating essentially has the same value as corresponding KLAY, sKLAY acquired through staking KLAY may have a different price at time of trading. This is due to the presence of a time-difference discount rate applied to the supply and demand of the market and the increase in conversion rate due to staking compensation. Considering KLAY’s value and volatility, sKLAY is a standout, reliable source of liquidity in the Klaytn network in terms of asset value. It particularly is of immense value to users who have been staking KLAY. With sKLAY, these users can take advantage of a variety of investment opportunities offered by DeFi services by additional asset input or liquidation of staked assets.
|1 SKLAY 兌換 AUD
A$0.29790426
|1 SKLAY 兌換 GBP
￡0.1508376
|1 SKLAY 兌換 EUR
€0.18100512
|1 SKLAY 兌換 USD
$0.188547
|1 SKLAY 兌換 MYR
RM0.83526321
|1 SKLAY 兌換 TRY
₺6.78203559
|1 SKLAY 兌換 JPY
¥28.61012178
|1 SKLAY 兌換 RUB
₽18.36070686
|1 SKLAY 兌換 INR
₹16.47523686
|1 SKLAY 兌換 IDR
Rp3,090.93393168
|1 SKLAY 兌換 PHP
₱10.92818412
|1 SKLAY 兌換 EGP
￡E.9.4839141
|1 SKLAY 兌換 BRL
R$1.08791619
|1 SKLAY 兌換 CAD
C$0.26962221
|1 SKLAY 兌換 BDT
৳22.94428443
|1 SKLAY 兌換 NGN
₦283.1033205
|1 SKLAY 兌換 UAH
₴7.80018939
|1 SKLAY 兌換 VES
Bs11.31282
|1 SKLAY 兌換 PKR
Rs52.50468309
|1 SKLAY 兌換 KZT
₸96.69067254
|1 SKLAY 兌換 THB
฿6.33895014
|1 SKLAY 兌換 TWD
NT$6.17114331
|1 SKLAY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.1696923
|1 SKLAY 兌換 HKD
HK$1.46689566
|1 SKLAY 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.88547