Skillful AI（SKAI）資訊

Skillful AI is standing for the transition from basic chatbots to advanced virtual assistants and tailor-made AI solutions. Skillful AI is an advanced platform that empowers individuals by providing a personalized AI ecosystem. It enables users to stay current with rapid technological advancements, offering customized virtual assistants trained in domain-specific knowledge. With a focus on context and user-specific memories, Skillful AI ensures comprehensive and tailored interactions. Additionally, it embraces developers, granting access to tools for creating and monetizing assistants, fostering a collaborative and dynamic ecosystem Powered by blockchain technology. Skillful AI is a gateway to harnessing the benefits of AI and staying ahead in a dynamic digital world.