Sirin Labs 價格 (SRN)
今天 Sirin Labs (SRN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 296.32K USD。SRN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Sirin Labs 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 84.45 USD
- Sirin Labs 當天價格變化爲 -9.70%
- 其循環供應量爲 532.78M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SRN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SRN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Sirin Labs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Sirin Labs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Sirin Labs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Sirin Labs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-9.70%
|30天
|$ 0
|+0.16%
|60天
|$ 0
|+381.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sirin Labs 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.91%
-9.70%
-20.34%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Sirin Labs Token is a crypto token developed by blockchain development company Sirin Labs, and is a part of the SIRIN Labs ecosystem. Sirin Labs has been developing the first blockchain smartphone, and every product of this company is committed to using their own blockchain! They promote use of digital currencies and decentralization through SRN tokens. Sirin Labs was found in 2014. Solarin was their first project, which gained popularity as the most secure phone in the world. Though it was a success and was endorsed by famous celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, the company declared a layoff of about one-third of the staff by 2015. The reason they announced was developments in other fields. In late 2017, Sirin Labs announced the ICO (Initial Public Offering) of Sirin Lab Token (SRN) in order to give their operations a new direction. Now, they focus on bringing new technology for mass adoption. SIRIN Labs has a vision of creating open source and secure devices for mass adoption. The biggest problem SRN tokens face is convincing average users of smartphone that a high security phone is worth investing in! If SRN tokens follow the recent trends and other products by SIRIN Labs become a success, then that day is not away when SRN token will be one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. SRN tokens have immense potential for development. Given that the smartphone market is one of their targets, there’s a large industry that’s being picked on as an audience for the technology.
