Simps a new category of decentralized social networks that integrate social media features with financial incentives and blockchain technology. It's a fusion of "social" aspects (user interaction, content sharing, etc.) with "finance" (economic systems, rewards, and tokens). Recently, platinum award winning hip hop artist Waka Flocka Flame has become part owner in the platform. Simps is empowering artists, streamers, and content creators to reach their full earning potential.

