什麼是Simian AI (SIMAI)

$SIMAI powers blockchain-based data mapping technology that uses a combination of AI and sorting algorithms to process all information inserted as transactions. simianAI allows both non-technical professionals and developers to tackle real problems that arise from the utilization of generative AI using the blockchain as a tool. $SIMAI has a total supply of 100M tokens, distributed across liquidity, marketing, and staking seed. This ensures stability and growth while prioritizing community rewards and adoption. Decentralized Liquidity makes up 60% of the supply, secured through Uniswap V2 LP, ensuring smooth and fair trading experiences for all participants. Growth-Focused Allocation dedicates 8% to T10 CEX listings, 8% to marketing efforts, and 4% each for T1 CEX listings and community staking incentives.

Simian AI (SIMAI) 資源 官網