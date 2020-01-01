sidelined（SIDELINED）資訊

sold the bottom anon?

Okay, just one final capitulation… it’s going to zero anyway.” You hit the sell button, fully convinced it’s over. The next day, it 10x’s. “Sold the bottom, anon?” echoes in your head as you stare at the green candles. The cycle is familiar: the normal brain buys the dip, the glowing brain holds through it, the expanding brain sells to avoid further losses. But the ascended brain? It sells the exact bottom—right before the moon mission begins. Sidelined isn’t about winning trades; it’s about embracing the art of missing them entirely. It’s for those who mastered the timing... in the worst possible way.