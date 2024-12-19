ShredN 價格 (SHRED)
今天 ShredN (SHRED) 的實時價格爲 12.29 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 7.38M USD。SHRED 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ShredN 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 107.44K USD
- ShredN 當天價格變化爲 +32.43%
- 其循環供應量爲 600.00K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SHRED兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SHRED 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ShredN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +3.01。
在過去30天內，ShredN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +96.3771722200。
在過去60天內，ShredN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +143.5309304980。
在過去90天內，ShredN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +11.3561516719516959。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +3.01
|+32.43%
|30天
|$ +96.3771722200
|+784.19%
|60天
|$ +143.5309304980
|+1,167.87%
|90天
|$ +11.3561516719516959
|+1,216.06%
ShredN 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-4.26%
+32.43%
+713.76%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? ShredN is a protocol dedicated to perfectly solve the low liquidity problemof NFTs. Unlikeother NFT fragmentation or NFT AMM protocols, ShredN will set different liquidity solutionsfor different types of NFTs (ERC-721 or ERC-1155). At the same time, the ShredNprotocol will distinguish different ERC-721 IDs, allowing NFTs with different attributes to achievefairvaluations based on their rarity traits. What makes your project unique? 1. Targeted Solutions The ShredN protocol covers a variety of liquidity solutions. These include: fragmentation, NFT AMM, and the creation of trading strategies for NFT traits. Through Shredn users canchoose the right solution for their individual needs. 2. Multi-chain ShredN's vision is to enable all NFTs to unlock and access liquidity. To this end, ShredNwill support all public chains where NFTs exist. 3. Community Co-Governance Community members can vote to manage the NFT projects that exist on ShredN, decidethedirection of ShredN, and work together to develop NFT liquidity solutions. 4. Aggregation In order to make the price discovery of NFTs smoother and more liquid, ShredNwill aggregate all existing NFT liquidity solution platforms. What can your token be used for? Community Governance: Users holding SHRED can decide the development of ShredNthrough voting and manage the NFT projects on ShredN's shelves. Fee reduction: When trading NFTs on ShredN, the platform will charge a portion of thefeeas a reward for NFT liquidity providers; users holding ShredN will be charged a lower feewhen trading. NFT liquidity providing rewards: the commission charged by the platformwill be issuedtoNFT liquidity providers in the form of SHRED tokens
|1 SHRED 兌換 AUD
A$19.5411
|1 SHRED 兌換 GBP
￡9.7091
|1 SHRED 兌換 EUR
€11.7984
|1 SHRED 兌換 USD
$12.29
|1 SHRED 兌換 MYR
RM55.305
|1 SHRED 兌換 TRY
₺431.0103
|1 SHRED 兌換 JPY
¥1,925.9659
|1 SHRED 兌換 RUB
₽1,273.8585
|1 SHRED 兌換 INR
₹1,045.7561
|1 SHRED 兌換 IDR
Rp201,475.3776
|1 SHRED 兌換 PHP
₱725.9703
|1 SHRED 兌換 EGP
￡E.625.8068
|1 SHRED 兌換 BRL
R$76.6896
|1 SHRED 兌換 CAD
C$17.5747
|1 SHRED 兌換 BDT
৳1,468.7779
|1 SHRED 兌換 NGN
₦19,083.7891
|1 SHRED 兌換 UAH
₴515.9342
|1 SHRED 兌換 VES
Bs614.5
|1 SHRED 兌換 PKR
Rs3,420.4299
|1 SHRED 兌換 KZT
₸6,447.9485
|1 SHRED 兌換 THB
฿424.2508
|1 SHRED 兌換 TWD
NT$401.0227
|1 SHRED 兌換 CHF
Fr10.9381
|1 SHRED 兌換 HKD
HK$95.4933
|1 SHRED 兌換 MAD
.د.م123.2687