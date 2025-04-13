Shiba Saga 價格 (SHIA)
今天 Shiba Saga (SHIA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 23.85K USD。SHIA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Shiba Saga 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Shiba Saga 當天價格變化爲 +5.16%
- 其循環供應量爲 280.08M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SHIA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SHIA 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Shiba Saga 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Shiba Saga 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Shiba Saga 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Shiba Saga 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.16%
|30天
|$ 0
|-65.94%
|60天
|$ 0
|-68.27%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Shiba Saga 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+5.16%
-45.47%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
At the core of the Shiba Saga game collection are many classic and casual games you already know and love, but with Shiba as a main character. Games in the collection share an on-chain interconnected system where users can earn and spend the same $SHIA token across every game and with every new release. In addition, a character/collectible (NFT) unlocked in one game, will have its counterpart unlocked in the other games. Shiba gets pulled into the ShiaVerse, experience VR like never before. After the release of our first batch of games from the Saga, our team will start full production on the ShiaVerse, a VR metaverse where the NFTs collected by our users in the Saga games will truly come to life. SHIBA SAGA NFTS: You can own a unique piece of the Shiba Saga with Shiba Saga NFTs! In the collection of games from the Saga, the ShiaVerse and through community platforms, Shiba Saga will offer NFTs. Made by both our team and the community. NFTs in the Saga will initially consist of characters, props and items. As a new player you get a free starter pack so you can start playing and earning right away! STAKING $SHIA : Stake $SHIA now to gain rewards and voting power. The ability to stake $SHIA (for rewards) is already available and guarantees a reward multiplier for those that stake their $SHIA before launch-day. Staking $SHIA will reward you with more $SHIA and exclusive in-game and community collectibles (NFTs). Additionally, staking more $SHIA will give you more voting power on the direction of the project.
