什麼是ShezmuUSD (SHEZUSD)

Shezmu is the first multi-asset CDP being built atop LayerZero. Deposit and borrow against yield-bearing assets and NFTs at Shezmu. Core Features 1. Hybrid CDP Platform: - Borrowing Against NFTs and Yield-Bearing Tokens: Users can use their NFTs and Yield-Bearing Tokens as collateral to secure loans, unlocking liquidity without relinquishing ownership of their valuable digital assets. - Dynamic Collateral Management: Oasis supports a wide array of both NFTs and Yield-Bearing Tokens, ensuring users can maximize their assets' potential. 2. Bonding: Users can participate in our bonding mechanism, providing liquidity to the platform in exchange for above-market returns. 3. Cross-Chain Swaps: Shezmu supports cross-chain swaps, enabling users to bridge and swap assets across different blockchain networks effortlessly into Shezmu. 4. Shezmu-Pegged NFTs: Shezmu introduces a unique pegged model for NFTs, where users can burn Shezmu tokens to earn guardian NFTs that emit rewards. The NFTs may also be borrowed against in Oasis, allowing for a complete loop within our ecosystem.

