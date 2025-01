什麼是Sheesh ($SHEESH)

$SHEESH is a CTO (community take over) by a cryptocurrency pioneer who started mining BTC all the way back in 2009. The $SHEESH CTO team have taken a stance against the significant rise in illegitimate projects and aim to restore some trust and credibility to the memecoin world. Our goal is to become one of the most popular, memorable and timeless meme tokens on the market through constant evolution and adaptation.

