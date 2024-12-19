Sharbi 價格 ($SHARBI)
今天 Sharbi ($SHARBI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 436.84K USD。$SHARBI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Sharbi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.23K USD
- Sharbi 當天價格變化爲 -3.26%
- 其循環供應量爲 74.97B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $SHARBI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $SHARBI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Sharbi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Sharbi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Sharbi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Sharbi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.26%
|30天
|$ 0
|-41.20%
|60天
|$ 0
|+30.45%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sharbi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.23%
-3.26%
+5.45%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? We are a community-owned, multichain cryptocurrency built on Arbitrum, Ethereum and soon Shibarium. Sharbi is a token that rewards holders with USDC. A MEME 2.0 community token, we provide on-going USDC rewards to holders and the power of a decentralized WEB3 community forging our path forward. What makes your project unique? P2H (Pay to Hold) Concept: An innovative approach where holding the token itself becomes a source of income. Decentralization: The token champions the ideals of decentralization and inclusivity. Cross-chain Utility: Sharbi operates on three blockchains, establishing its own robust eco-system. Full Circulation Supply: All of Sharbi's supply is in circulation across all chains, ensuring full transparency and safety for traders. Reward Boost: The presence on multiple blockchains enhances the rewards paid out to holders. Sharbi University: Beyond just a traditional educational platform, Sharbi University encompasses a plethora of features including insightful articles and guides, comprehensive video reviews, meticulous token analyses, a curated hall of fame for standout tokens, a centralized hub for AMAs, and much more. With a unique tokenomics system that rewards holders directly from every transaction, Sharbi has already redistributed over $700,000 back to its community. The token's alignment with platforms like Shibarium University underscores its commitment to informed decision-making and community education. History of your project. Launched in January 2023, Sharbi surfaced as a community token with a mission of democratizing finance. Gaining swift momentum, not just as a meme token, Sharbi debuted an NFT collection with undisclosed future utilities and cemented an elite partnership with @fcfpay. The Sharbi rewards card, a notable milestone, was introduced, facilitating users to expend their rewards effortlessly in real-world contexts. What’s next for your project? CMC Verification: Sharbi is making strides towards having its supply verified on CoinMarketCap (CMC), a significant mark of transparency in the crypto world. Decentralized Governance: The DAO initiative for community-driven decisions. Educational Initiatives: Rebranding of Sharbi University to Shibarium University as an educational cornerstone. Shibarium Launch: Incorporating unique contract functionalities and a planned Shib burn. Branding: Filed trademarks for brand recognition and influence. What can your token be used for? Financial Rewards: Monetary benefits from every trade for holders. Rewards Card Usage: Utilizing the Sharbi rewards card to spend accumulated rewards in diverse outlets. Educational Resource: Shibarium University as a foundational element for community enlightenment. Partnerships: Collaboration with industry stalwarts like @fcfpay. Community Governance: The DAO empowers each token holder in crucial decision-making. Cross-chain Dynamics: Sharbi's tenure on Ethereum, Arbitrum, and the soon-to-be-launched Shibarium amplifies its dedication to multi-chain functionality.
