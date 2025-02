什麼是SHAO (SHAO)

The Shaolin Protocol represents a revolutionary Ethereum-based system utilizing Layer 0 Technology making the $SHAO Token itself an OFT - an Omni-Chain Fungible Token. It combines deflationary tokenomics, virtual mining, and dynamic reward mechanisms in Ethereum and Wrapped Bitcoin to establish a sustainable and interconnected DeFi ecosystem. The mining of Shaolin tokens will only last for 88 days and then no more supply can be created, paired with daily-decreasing token rewards, ensures scarcity and drives early participation. By allocating ETH contributions to advanced buy-and-burn mechanisms for Shaolin, Lotus, Eden, and TitanX, Shaolin not only reduces token supply but also strengthens the liquidity and value of these protocols. This symbiotic design fosters collaboration between protocols, creating a robust foundation for long-term ecosystem growth while incentivizing community engagement and rewarding loyal participants.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

SHAO (SHAO) 資源 白皮書 官網