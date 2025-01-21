Shakita Inu 價格 (SHAK)
今天 Shakita Inu (SHAK) 的實時價格爲 0.00008356 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。SHAK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Shakita Inu 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 129.06 USD
- Shakita Inu 當天價格變化爲 -3.94%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SHAK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SHAK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Shakita Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Shakita Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001090274。
在過去60天內，Shakita Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000253762。
在過去90天內，Shakita Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00000832048782167174。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.94%
|30天
|$ +0.0001090274
|+130.48%
|60天
|$ -0.0000253762
|-30.36%
|90天
|$ -0.00000832048782167174
|-9.05%
Shakita Inu 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.19%
-3.94%
+10.48%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Shakita Inu, known as $SHAK The #SHIBKILLERby its community is a deflationary lotto token. It has a supply of 8.7B which is purposely much lower than most other dog coins. SHAK aims to follow in SHIB's footsteps and build utility and also aims to beat DOGE to $1. The token has 0% buy tax and 10% sell tax (4% of which is burned from the supply). With the BIG $SHAK LOTTO lucky hodlers are chosen at random with a random number generator to win prizes. The prizes go up as the price gets higher and when the price reaches $1 SHAK plans to give away $1,000,000. Shakita Inu aka $SHAK is a self proclaimed SHIB KILLER. It's tokenomics include 0% buy tax forever and 4% of every sell is burned. The supply is all circulating and constantly getting lower. It is mathematically designed to get to $1 ten times quicker than DOGE and to grow even faster than SHIB. There are constant holder giveaways in the BIG $SHAK LOTTO whereby a random holder is selected to win a prize at price milestones. The higher the price of the token gets the bigger the prize gets. When the price is $1 there will be a $1,000,000 giveaway. There is a 2D game on the way that shows SHAK jumping other its rivals DOGE and SHIB in an endless runner style game. Top scorers will also win tokens. The project intends to expand the token utility and have NFT farming amongst many other features as the community grows.
