什麼是Shadow AI (SHADOAI)

The project is a groundbreaking memecoin powered by advanced AI that interacts with the community across platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The AI generates unique content, including text, images, videos, music, and animations, all based on current trends. As it learns from user interactions, the AI becomes more responsive, providing engaging and dynamic experiences. Holders are rewarded with exclusive content, voting rights, and governance opportunities, creating an interactive ecosystem that evolves with the community.

Shadow AI (SHADOAI) 資源 官網