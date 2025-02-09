Shackleford 價格 (SHACK)
今天 Shackleford (SHACK) 的實時價格爲 0.063135 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。SHACK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Shackleford 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.42K USD
- Shackleford 當天價格變化爲 +2.15%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SHACK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SHACK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Shackleford 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00132762。
在過去30天內，Shackleford 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0013198687。
在過去60天內，Shackleford 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0217277460。
在過去90天內，Shackleford 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00144006844976741。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00132762
|+2.15%
|30天
|$ +0.0013198687
|+2.09%
|60天
|$ -0.0217277460
|-34.41%
|90天
|$ +0.00144006844976741
|+2.33%
Shackleford 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.00%
+2.15%
+2.12%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
A STABLE and long-term GROWTH cryptocurrency investment token for securely holding your wealth. Shackleford (SHACK) is a stable and long-term growth cryptocurrency investment token that allows you to securely hold and grow your wealth. Launched in March 2023 by a team based in the USA, Shackleford is a pioneering cryptocurrency designed to empower users through its innovative tokenomics. Operating as a Binance BEP-20 token, Shackleford provides a secure avenue for pursuing financial success. At Shackleford Finance, the team places a strong emphasis on wealth preservation and the achievement of financial objectives. The investment token is positioned as a solution for safeguarding assets while ensuring a steady and progressive growth trajectory. A robust foundation has been established to provide investors with peace of mind. With the team's dedicated commitment to stability and growth, the groundwork for the investment token has been meticulously laid. Investors can rest assured that their investments are guided by seasoned professionals deeply committed to their financial prosperity. Operating as a Binance BEP-20 token, the Shackleford token provides a secure avenue for the pursuit of financial success. #Tokenomics: Shackleford employs a transparent tokenomics model featuring a 3% transaction fee for both buying and selling. This fee structure includes a 1% burn mechanism, reducing the circulating supply over time. Another 1% is allocated to buy back tokens, contributing to liquidity and stability. The remaining 1% supports the development fund, ensuring ongoing enhancements for project sustainability.
