什麼是Sentinel Chain (SENC)

The Sentinel Chain is a B2B marketplace specifically designed to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. Sentinel Chain aims to solve the following 1. Insurance 2. Loans 3. Collateral 4. Crowdfunding 5. Community Projects 6. E-Payments The project sees 2 major investors namely Fenbushi Capital and iGlobe Partners. There are also partnerships formed with Maybank, Medishares, Crowdo, and Vechain.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Sentinel Chain (SENC) 資源 白皮書 官網