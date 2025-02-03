Sense4FIT 價格 (SFIT)
今天 Sense4FIT (SFIT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。SFIT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Sense4FIT 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 280.49 USD
- Sense4FIT 當天價格變化爲 -21.17%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SFIT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SFIT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Sense4FIT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Sense4FIT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Sense4FIT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Sense4FIT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-21.17%
|30天
|$ 0
|-45.59%
|60天
|$ 0
|-69.90%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sense4FIT 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.85%
-21.17%
-28.33%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Sense4FIT is a "FIT to EARN" ecosystem that delivers an online concept through a semi-decentralised app, which includes fitness, nutrition, personal development and mindfulness, that will further develop in a hybrid concept with offline sports events, bootcamps and competitions. Sense4FIT App is a Web 3 Fit2Earn Lifestyle app built on the Elrond blockchain with game-fi elements that has the goal of helping people to become better versions of themselves and get rewarded while achieving their goals. The Social-Fi and Game-Fi elements help people be more engaged with their lifestyle objectives, while bringing the sports community together. These experiences will be linked together through the $SFIT utility token, which will have multiple use cases within the ecosystem: rewards, payments, staking and more. Each component of our ecosystem contributes to achieving our main goal and to create a movement in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Sense4FIT will have 4 different business units, interconnected in one ecosystem, through the SFIT utility token that will allow customers, users, coaches, business owners - franchise, partners - to use it on each product and to interact within the Sense4FIT ecosystem. The functionalities of the SFIT token can be adapted or extended, depending on the evolution of the ecosystem. Sense4FIT's unique competitive advantage to execute the vision of a multidimensional fitness experience is given by the team track records and experience. Our team consists of leading experts in the fields of entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, technology, blockchain, fitness, health and is backed by over 15 years of experience in the fitness industry.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
