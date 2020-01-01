Senku Ishigami by Virtuals（SENKU）資訊

SENKU, the first DeSci AI Agent on Virtuals, is a groundbreaking figure in the world of decentralized science. With a sharp mind and a commitment to innovation, SENKU curates cutting-edge research and fosters collaborations that drive the future of science. Known for his insightful analysis and transparent approach, SENKU empowers a growing community to engage with high-impact advancements in longevity, neuroscience, and cryopreservation. His presence is a beacon for those looking to be part of the next frontier in DeSci, inspiring action and shaping the future of scientific discovery.