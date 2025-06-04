Selen Ai 價格 (SELEN)
今天 Selen Ai (SELEN) 的實時價格爲 0.00004418 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 43.07K USD。SELEN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Selen Ai 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Selen Ai 當天價格變化爲 +8.28%
- 其循環供應量爲 974.72M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SELEN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SELEN 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Selen Ai 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Selen Ai 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Selen Ai 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Selen Ai 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+8.28%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Selen Ai 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.54%
+8.28%
-74.29%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Selen AI is an AI-powered platform on Solana, designed to enhance crypto trading and liquidity management for retail traders and token issuers. It integrates advanced tools into a user-friendly interface, enabling real-time decision-making without requiring deep technical expertise. Key features include a Volume-Sniping Engine for detecting and executing trades on liquidity surges, AI-driven copy-trading on Solana’s Zeta perpetual markets, and a Volume-Booster for market-making to improve order book depth. Additional tools like the New-Token Sniper and AI Pools-Filter use predictive models to identify high-potential tokens and low-risk liquidity pools. The SELEN token is used for accessing premium features, paying transaction fees, and participating in future DAO governance. Built-in risk management, including VaR caps and max-drawdown halts, ensures safer trading. Selen AI leverages time-series transformers and low-latency execution to provide precise, automated trading and liquidity strategies, making professional-grade tools accessible to all users.
|1 SELEN 兌換 VND
₫1.1625967
|1 SELEN 兌換 AUD
A$0.0000680372
|1 SELEN 兌換 GBP
￡0.0000322514
|1 SELEN 兌換 EUR
€0.0000384366
|1 SELEN 兌換 USD
$0.00004418
|1 SELEN 兌換 MYR
RM0.0001873232
|1 SELEN 兌換 TRY
₺0.0017283216
|1 SELEN 兌換 JPY
¥0.0063566184
|1 SELEN 兌換 RUB
₽0.0034888946
|1 SELEN 兌換 INR
₹0.0037866678
|1 SELEN 兌換 IDR
Rp0.7242621792
|1 SELEN 兌換 KRW
₩0.0608539738
|1 SELEN 兌換 PHP
₱0.002460826
|1 SELEN 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0021944206
|1 SELEN 兌換 BRL
R$0.0002487334
|1 SELEN 兌換 CAD
C$0.0000605266
|1 SELEN 兌換 BDT
৳0.0054005632
|1 SELEN 兌換 NGN
₦0.0699046886
|1 SELEN 兌換 UAH
₴0.001835679
|1 SELEN 兌換 VES
Bs0.00424128
|1 SELEN 兌換 PKR
Rs0.0124273922
|1 SELEN 兌換 KZT
₸0.0226329722
|1 SELEN 兌換 THB
฿0.0014420352
|1 SELEN 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0013254
|1 SELEN 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0001621406
|1 SELEN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0000362276
|1 SELEN 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0003463712
|1 SELEN 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0004060142
|1 SELEN 兌換 MXN
$0.0008500232