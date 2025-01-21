SEAMANIA 價格 (SEAMANIA)
今天 SEAMANIA (SEAMANIA) 的實時價格爲 0.02357643 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 23.57M USD。SEAMANIA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SEAMANIA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 839.75K USD
- SEAMANIA 當天價格變化爲 +0.76%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.74M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SEAMANIA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SEAMANIA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，SEAMANIA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00017828。
在過去30天內，SEAMANIA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，SEAMANIA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，SEAMANIA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00017828
|+0.76%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SEAMANIA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.19%
+0.76%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
🌍 Introduction: A Legendary Icon, Reimagined for the Future The SEAMANIA Protocol, led by SEAMAN Cult, aims to revive one of SEGA Dreamcast's most iconic and best-selling game titles with AI integration—a worldwide cultural phenomenon that won numerous awards in the U.S. and Japan. More than just a game, SEAMAN was the world’s first AI-powered interactive experience, enabling voice-based conversations long before the AI revolution. Now, SEAMAN returns not as a mere game, but as an advanced AI agent, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge technology. This human-faced fish is reborn as a deeply intelligent, emotionally responsiveAI, offering limitless customization and integration into the modern digital world. With GenAI-powered customization, users can create their own SEAMAN AI, shaping it into a cherished lostone, a favorite celebrity, or even historical figures. This is no longer a game—it's an AI-driven personal companion and the digital evolution for human interaction. 🔥 Concept: The Wisdom of a Legendary AI-powered Companion At the core of the SEAMANIA Protocol lies the legendary Seaman—a mystical, human-faced fish endowed withancient wisdom and the ability to understand human language. More than just an AI, it is your trustedadvisor, best friend, therapist, personal cheerleader, witty conversationalist, intelligent guide, SEAMANIA is a life coach. Housed in your own digital aquarium, your SEAMAN AI reduces stress, combats loneliness, and guides humanity towards a brighter future. Imagine an AI companion that doesn’t just respond but truly understands, entertains, and supports you—blending humor, sarcasm, and wisdom.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
