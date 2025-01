什麼是Scratch ($SCRATCH)

$Scratch is a community meme token that aims to bring community and utility together... with planned burns we aim to make a splash in the crypto market. we have zero buy and sell tax and the contract is renounced so that our investors are safe and can sleep on your bags knowing that we have diamond hand holders and irl investors. with a roadmap that brings fun and excitement to the community and everyone that holds scratch the stars are the limit.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Scratch ($SCRATCH) 資源 官網