Scientia 價格 (SCIE)
今天 Scientia (SCIE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。SCIE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Scientia 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 219.35 USD
- Scientia 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SCIE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SCIE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Scientia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Scientia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Scientia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Scientia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+2.85%
|60天
|$ 0
|+15.08%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Scientia 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+4.82%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"We face a problem today. Science funding is organized nationally, slow, and bureaucratic. Furthermore, it is often controlled by government or large corporations and not the wider Community. SCIENTIA aims to work towards changing that. The ultimate aim of the project is to establish a trust owned by the SCIENTIA Community. The SCIENTIA Trust will support basic research in academia as well as new research-oriented companies. Uniquely, it will participate in research it funded through returns from funded projects. While establishing the Trust is the long-term goal of SCIENTIA, Science and the SCIENTIA Community can already benefit from SCIENTIA via its Token. The SCIENTIA Token is an innovative token that has entered the Crypto space in October 2021. It was launched on the Binance Smart Chain and has been available on secondary markets since November 2021. SCIENTIA Token operated as an elastic supply token for much of its history, but has stopped rebasing at the beginning of 2022 due to a decision made by the SCIENTIA community. To support its goals, a transaction tax of 9.42% is applied to all transactions of the SCIENTIA Token. This transaction tax is split threefold. 3.14% go directly to the liquidity pool. The rest of the transaction tax is divided into 3 buckets: 2.09% go to science funding. At the end of each funding cycle a decision is made on the use of the science funding budget together with the SCIENTIA community. This could be a direct call for projects to be funded or funding via other funding agencies. 2.09% go towards buyback. This is where SCIENTIA returns to its holders, the SCIENTIA community over time. The final 2.09% go towards development and marketing to support the project further and can also be used to compensate the developers for their efforts. Please educate yourself about SCIENTIA and current project developments, for example in our Telegram group, our Medium Blog or our homepage, and only buy SCIENTIA Token if you fully understand it and want to support the idea of SCIENTIA and be part of the community. Do not speculate with SCIENTIA for profit as this is absolutely not its intention. Please also note that SCIENTIA is not an investment product."
