SAVAGE（SAVG）資訊

SAVAGE is the first carbon-neutral NFT platform made for filmmakers and photographers. By building on Polygon’s proof of stake protocol, we are paving the way for how NFT marketplaces should operate going forward.

Affordable minting, generous creator payouts, and multiple environmental initiatives mean that you can upload content with peace of mind. Innovative features like “Team NFTs” and Rights Managed Contracts that are built directly into the metadata give visual artists an array of new tools to sell their masterpieces.

Whether your content is in 8K, 4K, HD, RAW, or JPEG, SAVAGE has you covered. We also support file sizes of up to 2GB, far exceeding that of other current NFT marketplaces. While being especially catered to videographers and photographers, the SAVAGE platform has been designed to evolve over time to incorporate additional forms of content and be a home to artists of all kinds.