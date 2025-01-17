Sauce Inu 價格 (SAUCEINU)
今天 Sauce Inu (SAUCEINU) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。SAUCEINU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Sauce Inu 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 11.15K USD
- Sauce Inu 當天價格變化爲 +12.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SAUCEINU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SAUCEINU 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Sauce Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Sauce Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Sauce Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Sauce Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+12.40%
|30天
|$ 0
|-39.90%
|60天
|$ 0
|-31.75%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sauce Inu 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.61%
+12.40%
+19.42%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? SauceInu is a community-based "INU-Themed cartoon" of the Sauce token. The project was primarily created to promote SaucerSwap and uplift users of the Hedera ecosystem. What makes your project unique? Our primary mission on Hedera is to promote the best DEX on Hedera -SaucerSwap-. Additional goals are to bring in new members from other communities by displaying the power of Hedera, and SaucerSwap in cartoon fashion, and to continually spread love and cheer to the Hedera community through positivity and sustained engagement. SauceInu is in no way officially affiliated with SaucerSwap Labs, Sauce, or xSauce. History of your project. SauceInu was distributed to reward users who stake "xSauce" as there was an initial tiered disbursement to all xSauce holders who held greater than 100 xSauce tokens. What’s next for your project? “The main goal of SauceInu is to foster a fun and interactive community in support of SaucerSwap, the leading DEX on Hedera Hashgraph.” We plan to spread these messages through cute cartoons of SauceInu with several different NFTs and other media of her and her adventures in the future. What can your token be used for? The tokens can be used for NFT, Emissions from NFT taxes will go to buybacks and then “Burned” in a unique manner by going into a 99-year Locked Liquidity pool. This decreases the circulating supply of SauceInu, and also adds value back into liquidity pools via buybacks and lastly can be played games with it's own merchandise shop in shopify.
