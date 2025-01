什麼是Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU)

This project is an artistic representation of the identity of the founder of Bitcoin, it is a play on the typical meme format as the team is starting to implement real-life utility such as art pieces and merch in order to benefit the holders. On top of this project is simply a way for us to speculate on the true identity of Satoshi is in preparation for the HBO documentary that is dropping on the 8th of October. With the belief being that it is the individual characterized in the token itself. On top of this it is a fun way for others to speculate on the identity as well.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) 資源 官網