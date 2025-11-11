Stop fighting, Shits Out

What the hell is this?

Satoshi disappeared. He went to take a shit and never came back.

Is he really gone?

Look for clues rich in fiber on the public toilet wall.

$SATOSHIT is the first meme coin created to commemorate emissions exceeding the white paper itself—a movement driven by intestinal peristalsis. There is no proof-of-work here. We only recognize proof-of-excretion.

If you feel stomach discomfort, we strongly recommend adopting the squat strategy. If you enjoy the constipation brought on by long-term holding, feel free. Either way, this is gold—faith directly flushed out from the intestines.