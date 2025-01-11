Sator 價格 (SAO)
今天 Sator (SAO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 9.96K USD。SAO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Sator 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 43.33 USD
- Sator 當天價格變化爲 +0.63%
- 其循環供應量爲 55.01M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SAO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SAO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Sator 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Sator 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Sator 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Sator 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.63%
|30天
|$ 0
|-9.19%
|60天
|$ 0
|-17.63%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sator 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.00%
+0.63%
-14.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Sator is a decentralized application platform designed to scale and expand linear content (Television, Film, Music, Streamers) to a non-linear content engagement experience. Audiences are incentivized by social utility token rewards (SAO) and content-based NFTs in the Sator dApp marketplace. Content creators, producers, and content rights holders simultaneously grow audience and global reach. Sator Network (SAO) runs on Ethereum and Solana, utilizing Wormhole bridge for bidirectional transfers and cross-chain interoperability. Sator addresses the greatest pain points in television/streaming/content: viewership growth, viewer engagement, subscribership growth & retention. Plus, Sator is the first mechanism to align the interests of content viewers and distributors by rewarding them both for their respective contributions. Sator also pushes NFT innovation ahead by embedding show-specific NFTs with extremely unique utilities, new profile-display features and experiential relevance; at this time in history when NFTs are maturing as a category and demand is growing for ways to utilize, display and discover NFT potentiality. Demand to “earn crypto for watching tv” is evident from consumers’ perspective. Thus, Sator’s economy empowers consumers to directly participate in value they create by engaging as a viewer. At the same time, Sator’s value-proposition is compelling from a content provider’s perspective. Indeed, content providers gain turnkey, self-replenishing viewership growth campaigns, plus comprehensive NFT solutions spanning creation to monetization. The Sator decentralized application contains a thoughtfully constructed set of staking mechanisms whereby users staking certain levels of $SAO boost their earnings by unlocking rewards multipliers on all their activities. Easy re-staking and multiplier rates increasing at higher staked levels all serve to deeply incentivize loyalty, activity on the platform and long-term $SAO holding.
