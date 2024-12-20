Santa Coin 價格 (SANTA)
今天 Santa Coin (SANTA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 243.32K USD。SANTA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Santa Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 278.44 USD
- Santa Coin 當天價格變化爲 -4.34%
- 其循環供應量爲 220.31T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SANTA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SANTA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Santa Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Santa Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Santa Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Santa Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.34%
|30天
|$ 0
|-43.78%
|60天
|$ 0
|-43.87%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Santa Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.00%
-4.34%
-4.12%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Santa Coin is a philanthropic cryptocurrency that promotes the festive spirit of Christmas all year round, providing AI-powered tools to its community, supporting charitable causes, and fostering sustainable practices. What makes your project unique? Santa Coin stands out by uniquely merging the spirit of giving and the power of AI technology in the cryptocurrency space; it's a memecoin designed not just for transactions, but to provide value through AI-driven tools, while promoting a culture of philanthropy and sustainability, celebrating the joy of Christmas all year round. History of your project. Santa Coin was founded in October 2021 as an holiday memecoin originally exciting users with its P2E racing game but now evolving into a giant memecoin using a set of AI tools to excite users again. What’s next for your project? The team will focus on the development of SantaGPT, an AI tool for generating festive content and market analysis. This tool is anticipated to provide users with unique, AI-generated content, enhancing the overall user experience. What can your token be used for? Holding Santa Coin gives users access to an array of AI-powered tools, including SantaGPT, an AI tool for generating festive content and market analysis, and an AI image generator. These tools can be used by businesses, content creators, developers, and individual users alike. By owning Santa Coin, holders indirectly support charitable causes and environmental initiatives, as a portion of the project's tokenomics is allocated to these endeavors.
