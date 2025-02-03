Sangkara 價格 (MISA)
今天 Sangkara (MISA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MISA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Sangkara 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 18.30 USD
- Sangkara 當天價格變化爲 -0.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MISA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MISA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Sangkara 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Sangkara 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Sangkara 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Sangkara 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|-88.35%
|60天
|$ 0
|-79.29%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sangkara 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.03%
-1.89%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
1. Increse the Underlying Asset’s Value The asset that protects the value of the $MISA token is a productive plantation of 11.5 hectares in Central Java. The value of this asset will be increased by utilizing this land into a more profitable agricultural land. PT MSA plans to cultivate cassava plants to meet the large demand for cassava from abroad. The existing land will be used to plant cassava with superior quality seeds. PT MSA plans to establish a factory to process the cassava so that it has a suitable yield for export. This processing factory will also receive cassava products from local farmers, so that PT MSA can have a positive impact on the surrounding environment. 2. Acquire Token Exchanger Public interest in crypto investment in Indonesia has begun to increase significantly in Indonesia, especially since the government has recognized crypto as a digital asset that has become a trading commodity (Liputan6.com). The data released by the Ministry of Trade shows that every day the value of crypto transactions reaches IDR 1.5 trillion, and this is also reinforced by the growing ability of the Indonesian in creating their own tokens/coins. With the ever improving enthusiasm of the community, PT MSA intends to establish an exchange that can accommodate and distribute the coins created by the Indonesia’s own and also make this crypto investment easily accessible to investors who want to invest in crypto currency. Unlike other exchangers in Indonesia, PT $MSA will accommodate the underlying assets of token creators who wish to list their tokens with underlying assets so that PT MSA will not only become an exchanger that facilitates coins in general, but PT MSA will facilitate tokens that have an underlying asset. 3. Token Publisher In May 2021, Indonesia was ranked 5th in the world in the number of startups. The number of MSME in Indonesia is also tantalizing, reaching 65 million in 2018. Of this number, many startup companies and MSME need funds to laun
