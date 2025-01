什麼是Salty (SALTY)

Salty is a meme coin that revolves around a cute dog swimming in a salty ocean. The coin is inspired by a tweet from Charlotte Fang, which mentioned, "the brighter you shine, the darker your haters." Salty was launched on September 25th and aims to spread the fun and cheer across the Solana community. It has no utility and exists purely as a fun and entertaining way to engage with the crypto space.

Salty (SALTY) 資源 官網