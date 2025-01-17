Safemuun 價格 (SAFEMUUN)
今天 Safemuun (SAFEMUUN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。SAFEMUUN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Safemuun 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.18K USD
- Safemuun 當天價格變化爲 +1.37%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SAFEMUUN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SAFEMUUN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Safemuun 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Safemuun 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Safemuun 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Safemuun 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.37%
|30天
|$ 0
|-14.97%
|60天
|$ 0
|-24.85%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Safemuun 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.21%
+1.37%
-3.17%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Introducing SAFEMUUN – the intergalactic token that’s here to send your portfolio to the moon and beyond! Are you tired of boring, bland tokens that make you yawn more than they make you earn? Say goodbye to snooze-worthy investments and say hello to SAFEMUUN, where every transaction feels like a rollercoaster ride through the meme universe! Picture this: you’re cruising through the galaxy, strapped into your financial rocketship, and suddenly, you stumble upon SAFEMUUN. It’s not just a token; it’s a cosmic comedy show with a side of serious gains. With SAFEMUUN, every transaction is a chance to join the funniest meme party this side of the Milky Way. But wait, there’s more! SAFEMUUN isn’t just about laughs; it’s about community. Join our interstellar crew of meme enthusiasts, where we share jokes, memes, and tips on how to navigate the crypto cosmos. Need a break from the charts? Dive into our meme vault and prepare for a laughter supernova! Oh, and did we mention the tokenomics? SAFEMUUN isn’t just another token; it’s a meme-powered money-making machine. With built-in reflection rewards and automatic liquidity pooling, your SAFEMUUN stash grows faster than a rocket fueled by laughter! So strap in, buckle up, and get ready for the wildest ride of your financial life. SAFEMUUN – because why settle for the moon when you can shoot for the stars and beyond?
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
